OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire crews are currently on the scene of a large commercial fire inside an abandoned building near NW 4th and Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:45 p.m., fire crews responded to a commercial fire of a vacant building on 1800 NW 5th St.

Firefighters on scene are currently trying to prevent extension to other businesses and buildings nearby.

Right now, there is no information on how this fire started.