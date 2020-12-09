OKCFD creates program to honor firefighters laid to rest

An Oklahoma City Fire Department engine bearing the department’s flag, which will be given to survivors of firefighters laid to rest as part of the Draped in Honor program.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department has created a new initiative to honor active and retired firefighters when they are laid to rest.

The initiative, ‘Draped in Honor’, will provide an OKCFD flag to a firefighter’s survivors upon the firefighter’s death as a symbol of appreciation for the firefighter’s honorable and faithful service, according to an OKCFD news release.

Draped in Honor’s motto is “Honor Their Service”.

Draped in Honor shirt provided to donors who give $20 or more.

“It is important that we honor the members of our department who selflessly gave so much of themselves for the greater good of our wonderful community,” said Richard Kelley, Fire Chief of the Oklahoma City Fire Department. “As firefighters, we are family, and the families of firefighters also sacrifice much. To present this flag to the survivors as their loved one is laid to rest is a very special thing for us to be able to do,” he concluded.

The back of the shirt.

Anyone can donate to support the program. Donors who make a $20 donation will receive a T-shirt with a new design introduced each year.

Donations can be made at the Oklahoma City Firefighters Association Local 157 office located at 157 NW 6th St., in Oklahoma City. The office can be reached by email at Office@Local157.org. Cash or check are accepted, but credit cards are not. Adult shirt sizes are available in medium through 3X.

LATEST HEADLINES: