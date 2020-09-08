OKCFD, Haz-Mat teams respond to injury accident that spilled gallons of pesticide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department and Haz Mat unit are working an accident in NW OKC after one of the vehicles carrying gallons of pesticide spilled onto the roadway.

Crews were called to the area near Memorial and Rockwell around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews are currently working a vehicle accident near Memorial and Rockwell. One of the vehicles was carrying approximately 300 gallons of pesticide which has leaked onto the roadway. This will be just north of Turnpike on Rockwell. Haz-Mat on scene. Injuries reported. BF 1:45 pm pic.twitter.com/oURcSkya5d — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) September 8, 2020

Officials say four vehicles were involved. Two people were transported with injuries, one with critical and one with non-critical injuries.

The amount of spilled pesticide is undetermined but much less than 300 gallons which was the size of the tank.

