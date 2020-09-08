OKCFD, Haz-Mat teams respond to injury accident that spilled gallons of pesticide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department and Haz Mat unit are working an accident in NW OKC after one of the vehicles carrying gallons of pesticide spilled onto the roadway.

Crews were called to the area near Memorial and Rockwell around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say four vehicles were involved. Two people were transported with injuries, one with critical and one with non-critical injuries.

The amount of spilled pesticide is undetermined but much less than 300 gallons which was the size of the tank.

