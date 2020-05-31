OKCFD responds to 4 fires during overnight protests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says it responded to four incidents overnight during the downtown Oklahoma City protests against the death of George Floyd.

According to Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson, the first fire began at 12:01 a.m. when County Sheriff van burned in the parking lot of the Oklahoma County Jail. It is unclear at this time what started the fire.

Fulkerson says the next fire occurred at 1:58 a.m. when a business caught fire near 1200 block N. Western. Again, it is unknown what the cause of the fire was.

The third fire began at 2:05 a.m. as a grass fire at the 700 block Robert S. Kerr. The cause is undetermined at this time.

The final call came at 2:34 a.m. for a building on fire. There were no other details released on this incident.

Fulkerson says once the incident reports are completed this week, more details could become available.