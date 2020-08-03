OKCFD works fire at NW OKC restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire officials say a fire at a restaurant on the city’s northwest side has been extinguished.

OKCFD PIO tells KFOR the fire broke out in the kitchen area.

Thankfully, the fire extinguisher system went off and extinguished the fire, also there are no injuries.

OKC Fire crews are checking for any extension.

When the fire suppression system goes off in a restaurant kitchen they have to close the business and completely clean all of the cooking equipment from the fire retardant used by the system. The process takes about a week or so, then the health department has to inspect the cleaned area before they can reopen.  

It is unknown at this time what started the fire.

