OKCPD: 1 fatally shot Saturday near Juneteenth event in NE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say one person was shot and killed during a Black Lives Matter-OKC gathering on the city’s northeast side Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the scene near NE 36th and Kelley around 11 p.m. Saturday on a shots fired call.

When the officers arrived on scene, they discovered one victim who was shot.

That man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officials with the Black Lives Matter-OKC chapter said in a live Facebook video Sunday that OKCPD does not believe the shooting was related to the festivities.

No suspects in custody at this time.