OKCPD: 16-year-old killed in head-on collision

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say a 16-year-old boy was killed early Tuesday morning in a head-on collision in northwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 4:30 this morning, officers responded to NW 150th/MacArthur in reference to a fatality wreck.

Officials say a Mercedes occupied by two teenagers was westbound on NW 150th at a high rate of speed. The vehicle lost control for unknown reasons and veered into oncoming traffic, hitting an eastbound vehicle head on.

The Mercedes departed the roadway, flipped, ended up in a ditch and caught on fire.

Sixteen-year-old Cole Watson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year old driver was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to a local hospital. Officials say both are listed as stable.

The incident is under investigation.

