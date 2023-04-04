OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department confirms two juveniles have been taken into custody after a social media post depicted animal abuse.

Authorities confirm both juveniles will face 2 counts of felony Animal Cruelty according to authorities.

According to police officials, on Sunday, April 2nd, several metro law enforcement agencies received calls regarding an online video showing two juveniles possibly abusing dogs, and also making threats toward a metro middle school. Police say initial attempts to locate the juveniles on April 2nd at several addresses were unsuccessful.

April 3rd another video was posted making a threat toward a school. Officers located the first suspect at a house and recovered firearms.

April 4th additional information was gathered about the second juvenile and the juvenile was taken into custody without incident.

OKC Animal Welfare executed a search warrant at the home where the dogs were being kept. According to Oklahoma City Police, 3 dogs were seized, including the two in the videos and are expected to be okay.