OKLAHOMA CITY — On Friday, Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna cleared seven officers involved in three deadly shootings.

Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley briefed the media in a press conference Monday morning on his response to the changes being dropped.

“The time and what goes on as far as bringing them back to work will be based on them,” Gourley said. “We’re obviously not going to push that; they’ve been through a traumatic experience, and it’s been traumatic for everyone—the community, the officers involved and definitely the families of Bennie Edwards and Stavian Rodriguez”

Seven officers in total were cleared in the cases of Edwards, Rodriguez and Christopher Poor—one in the Edwards case, five in the Rodriguez case and one the Poor case.

All of the shootings occurred in 2020. Edwards was shot multiple times after running toward an officer while holding a knife. Rodriguez was climbing out of a drive-thru window when he was shot by five officers responding to an armed robbery call. Poor was killed during a response to a domestic disturbance call placed by his wife.

Gourley mentioned that the officers will have to go through what he described as a “lengthy process” visiting with a licensed professional counselor before they can return to work as part of the department’s Return to Duty protocol. The officers will also be expected to catch up on the two and a half years of training that they missed due to the investigation.

“This is not going to be a quick process,” Gourley said. “It’s going to be well thought out. We’re going to work very closely with professionals that are outside of law enforcement in what they’re doing.”