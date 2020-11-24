OKCPD investigate officer-involved shooting during armed robbery call

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred while officers were responding to an armed robbery Monday evening.

Officers were called to the Okie Gas Express on Western and I-240 for an armed robbery just before 7 p.m.

It is unknown at this time what escalated the situation.

This is a developing story, refresh often for updates.

