OKCPD investigates after man found dead on SW OKC street

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police officers are investigating a homicide after a welfare check led them to a man lying dead in the road on the city’s southwest side.

Early this morning, police responded to a welfare check call at SW 8th and McKinley.

Officers arrived and found the victim, 24-year-old Paul Garrison, deceased, lying in the street near the intersection. He had injuries consistent with homicide.

There have been no arrests in this case. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405/297-1200.

