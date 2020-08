OKCPD investigates after man found dead on SW OKC street

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police officers are investigating a homicide after a welfare check led them to a man lying dead in the road on the city’s southwest side.

Early this morning, police responded to a welfare check call at SW 8thย and McKinley.

Officers arrived and found the victim, 24-year-old Paul Garrison, deceased, lying in the street near the intersection. He had injuries consistent with homicide. ย

There have been no arrests in this case. Anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405/297-1200.

