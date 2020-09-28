OKCPD: Money transfer center employee shoots customer during confrontation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police officers are investigating after a man was allegedly shot by a money transfer center employee during an altercation Monday afternoon.

Police say just before 3 p.m., the man entered the DolEx Dollar Express near Northwest 23rd and Ann Arbor and got into some sort of fight with an employee.

According to police, the employee then shot the man in the stomach. The victim then ran on foot eastbound on NW 23rd and was able to get medical attention.

Police say they are questioning witnesses and those involved to find out more information.

