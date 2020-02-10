OKCPD on scene of standoff in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are on the scene of a standoff in a home on the city’s northwest side Sunday evening.

Authorities tell News 4 it started as a domestic situation with a man firing shots inside a home on the 13000 block of Fairhill Ave.

Officers on scene say they believe he is the only person inside the home at this time.

They say he is in communication with them, telling them he would just like to go back to bed.

The tactical team is on the way to the scene.

This is a breaking news situation. We will update this as the story develops.