OKCPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed after walking into traffic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was killed after he walked out into traffic and was struck by a vehicle in Southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official said the man, who was wearing dark-colored clothing, walked out in front of a vehicle heading east on Southwest 59th Street at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was struck by the vehicle and died at the scene.

The official said the driver was not speeding and came to a stop when the pedestrian was hit.

The driver is cooperating with officers.