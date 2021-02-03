OKCPD releases bodycam from November officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police have released the body camera video from a November officer-involved shooting.

Police say 43-year-old Michael Dansby was shot and killed by officers after his fiancé called 911 saying she needed help and that Dansby was loading a rifle.

When officers arrived, they say they found Dansby walking in the street with a loaded rifle and pistol. Police say Dansby did not follow directions given to him and began to raise his weapon, so two officers began firing their weapons.

Dansby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two officers, Sergeant Daniel Carli, with eight years of service and Sergeant James Runner, with six years of service were involved in the shooting.

Police say in the days leading up to the shooting, Dansby became increasingly agitated, even believing his neighbors were watching him. They say he was on his way to confront his neighbors with two loaded weapons when the shooting occurred.

The two officers involved were placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.