OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR/AP)- Oklahoma City Police department is responding to the video of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.

The brutal beating was caught on video show five Memphis police officers beating a Black man. The video was released to the public today, after charges were filed against the officer in the death of Tyre Nichols.

The footage shows the Black officers brutally beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault. Cities across the country are now bracing for large demonstrations.

Oklahoma City Police released this statement: