OKCPD Responds after video surfaces of recent arrest shows officers holding man down on ground

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — OKCPD officials say the actions of officers who were criticized by several citizens for the arrest of an armed man following a traffic stop are justified.

It happened on Friday at the Taco Bell on NW 23rd near I-235.

In video posted to Twitter by Jackson Holtkamp, the officers are seen holding a man to the ground following a traffic stop involving a driver driving erratically, according to police.

A woman is also seen in the video parked nearby recording the incident and yelling at the officers for using a knee to hold the man down.

OKCPD officials said, as seen in the video, the officer had his knee over the man’s shoulders, not affecting his breathing. This is a tactic taught in training, according to officials.

Officials say the man had a gun in the vehicle, which he revealed to officers.

He was arrested without further incident.

The woman recording and yelling at the officers was eventually arrested as well for interfering.

She was issued a citation and released without being booked into jail.