OKCPD search for missing, endangered woman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be in danger.

Shaunte Elizabeth Frost, 34, last seen on Friday, Jan. 17 at her apartment in the 5500 block of Sunnylane.

She is described as a black female, 5’2”, and 150lbs.

She drives a silver 2012 Hyundai Sonata OK Tag 'CAN644.'

Please be on the lookout for her and call 911 if you know her immediate whereabouts.

Call 911 with her immediate whereabouts or Crime Stoppers for other tips at 405-235-7300.