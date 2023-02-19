OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are searching for a missing and endangered child Sunday evening.

16-year-old Kyle Lee Southern was last seen around 8 p.m. near Southwest Binkley and South Kentucky Avenue, police said.

Southern was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and red shorts, police said. He is 5’0 with a thin build and hazel eyes.

According to police, Southern has down syndrome and autism.

If you have any information on Southern’s whereabouts, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.