OKCPD: Shoplifters, panhandlers could be part of multi-million dollar crime ring

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police need your help- They believe a ring of shoplifters has made off with hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars in merchandise and cash in the metro.

Police say a group of women are targeting local malls and drivers at intersections as part of a multi-state crime ring.

“They have taken a significant amount of merchandise from stores in our city,” said MSgt. Gary Knight of the OKC Police Department.

Police believe two women are part of a crime ring hitting local malls and home repair big box stores.

“They wear very loose, large, baggy clothing. Apparently the skirts are lined so that they can put stuff in there- it creates pocket or pouches for them to simply slide things,” said Knight.

But the thieves don’t stop there.

Police also say the women are panhandling at intersections all over town, using kids to tug at the heartstrings of Oklahomans.

“These are not homeless people. These are people out there trying to appear homeless with a child so that you will give them money,” said Knight.

Police say the group appears to always be on the move and that law enforcement officials from other states have reported similar stories.

All together, this could be a very big crime ring.

“Hundred of thousands if not millions of dollars by this group,” said Knight.

Police say if you want to help out panhandlers, give to one of the many non-profit organizations in the metro that help the homeless.

“At least you know where your money is going and they do wonderful things for our population here,” said Knight.

If you have any information on these women, please call OKC Police.