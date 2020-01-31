OKCPD veteran running for Oklahoma County sheriff

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – A law enforcement veteran is entering the race for Oklahoma County sheriff.

Lt. Wayland Cubit, a 21-year veteran of the Oklahoma City Police Department, is running to become Oklahoma County’s sheriff.

“Growing up in Oklahoma City, I always knew I wanted to be a police officer,” Cubit said in a news release. “Law enforcement should be about helping people. That’s what I’ve focused on as a police officer and what I want to bring to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.”

Cubit announced his candidacy on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Cubit has 24 combined years in law enforcement.

As an OKCPD officer, Cubit worked to help juveniles in at-risk communities, according to the news release.

Cubit established OKCPD’s Family Awareness and Community Teamwork Unit (F.A.C.T.), a youth outreach program that focuses on mentorship, building character and empowering at-risk youth, the news release states.

Cubit said if he is elected, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office will have “unprecedented transparency and accountability.”

“We will be accountable to the residents of Oklahoma County and we will hold individuals accountable who threaten the safety and security of our communities. But we will do all of this with compassion because I believe that everyone has value, whether they recognize it in themselves or not,” Cubit said in the news release.

He said he will also focus on mental health awareness and being a responsible voice for criminal justice reform.

Cubit is running against Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor. Deputy Mike McCully is also running for sheriff.