OKCPS announces online enrollment for 2020-21 school year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools encourages parents to enroll their students now for the 2020-21 school year.

New and returning students can be enrolled online through the Infinite Campus Parent Portal.

Families can find all available back to school details at www.okcps.org/backtoschool.

Parents/Guardians of current OKCPS students who already have access to Infinite Campus Parent Portal can simply log in, confirm enrollment for their student(s), complete annual forms and upload any required documents.

They can also add any new students in their family for the 2020-21 school year.

Parents/Guardians who have forgotten their login information or don’t have access to Infinite Campus Parent Portal can fill out and submit the form at www.okcps.org/parentportal.

For families who have never attended an OKCPS school before, can visit www.okcps.org/enroll2020 and follow the prompts to complete enrollment online.

Families are encouraged to enroll their student(s) as the first step for the 2020-2021 school year even if they have not yet decided if they would prefer their student to attend class in-person or participate in our online learning option. Families will have the opportunity to opt into online learning through the Parent Portal at a later date once details are finalized.

OKCPS encourages all families to utilize the Parent Portal, as it will be “an important, secure way for the district to communicate with our families.”

OKCPS appreciates the continued patience and support of our families, staff and community as we continue to develop our plans for returning to school this fall.

Visual: Online Enrollment Instructions