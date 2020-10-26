OKCPS cancels in-person classes for Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Public School district say all in-person classes have been cancelled for Tuesday, October 27 because of winter weather conditions.

OKCPS administrative offices and operations center will also be closed.

This means that all OKCPS students will log-in to learn from home on Tuesday.

All activities and curbside meal service for Tuesday, October 27 have also been cancelled.

District officials will provide updates as needed through social media, phone and text messages, and on OKCPS.org.