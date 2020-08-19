OKCPS finalizes Fall 2020 athletic guidelines

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Public Schools has finalized and released the Fall 2020 athletic guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“High school football, volleyball, softball, cross country, cheer and band are scheduled to take place, while middle school sports have been postponed,” according to an OKCPS news release.

Fans can attend games but are required to strictly adhere to the school district’s safety precautions.

“Temperature checks will be required before entering any facility and all individuals must wear a mask or face covering. Any individual who has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to enter the facility,” the news release states.

Fans should also note the following:

• Gate admission will be charged.

• Concessions will not be available at any of our venues.

• The district will provide a bottle of water for each attendee, and fans will be permitted to bring clear water bottles into the venue. No other outside food or drinks will be permitted.

• Social distancing will be required at all times.

• Those who refuse to participate in temperature checks or to wear a mask or face covering will not be allowed to enter into an OKCPS facility.

Here are the guidelines for each sport:

Football

• Field-level personnel will be limited to the team, coaches, athletic trainers, athletic director and one administrator.

• The team box will be extended to allow social distancing of six-feet between players at all times, including during timeouts.

• Coaches and staff must wear masks or face coverings at all times and players will be required to wear them when on the sidelines.

• Individual items (towels, gloves and uniforms) will not be shared.

• The ball should be cleaned and sanitized throughout the contest as recommended by the ball manufacturer. A designated person should carry a towel and cleaning solution to clean the ball between every use.

• Each player should have their own individual water container.

• Halftime will be shortened to 10 minutes and teams will remain outside of locker rooms.

• Locker rooms must be large enough to maintain social distancing; if not, they should not be used.

• No handshakes or fist-bumps, at any point in the game.

Cheer

• No shared equipment. (poms, megaphones, signs)

• Mats will be cleaned/disinfected daily.

• Avoid unnecessary contact with teammates.

• Each player should have their own individual water container.

• Maintain social distance as much as possible.

• Keep stunt groups together and do not mix groups by substituting bases or flyers.

• Masks or face coverings must be worn when not cheering.

• No handshakes or fist-bumps, at any point.

Softball

• Pre-game meetings will consist of home plate umpire and one coach from each team only.

• Masks or face coverings and social distancing will be required of everyone, including players.

• Only essential personnel, players and coaches will be allowed in the dugout.

• No shared individual equipment. (gloves, water bottles)

• Each player should have their own individual water container.

• All bats, helmets and catching equipment will be sanitized between each player.

• Each team will use and be responsible for their own softballs.

• No handshakes or fist-bumps, at any point in the game.

Volleyball

• Masks or face coverings and social distancing will be required of everyone, including players.

• Coin toss will be eliminated with visiting teams serving first and then then alternating.

• Teams will not trade courts or benches between sets.

• Limit bench to essential personnel only and consider using two rows.

• Each player should have their own individual water container.

• Avoid unnecessary contact with others.

• No handshakes or fist-bumps, at any point in the game.

Cross Country

• Masks or face coverings and social distancing will be required of coaches and personnel.

• When athletes are not running, a mask or face covering is required.

• Each player should have their own individual water container.

• Use staggered, wave or interval starts.

• Widen courses to six-feet at the narrowest point, when possible.

• No handshakes or fist-bumps, at any point.

Band

• Band will perform once, at halftime.

• Marching band performances will include no more than 50 wind instrument players.

• Students will stand and play in formation with a minimum of six-feet between them.

• Masks or face coverings must be worn at all times (except when playing a wind instrument).

• Drumline and flag participants will perform with masks or face coverings.

• In accordance with the Performing Arts Aerosol study, many wind instruments will be used with a covering on the bell.

• Students will not be permitted to share any items.

• Each player should have their own individual water container.

• Bathroom breaks will be limited to a few students at a time.

• No handshakes or fist-bumps, at any point.

“While fall sports will look a little different this year, we are excited to see our students get back out there and compete. These guidelines keep the health and safety of our students and staff first while allowing students to return to a sense of normalcy,” said OKCPS Athletic Director Todd Dilbeck.

