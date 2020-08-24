OKCPS hosts technology device pick up this week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A device drive-through is going to be going on all week long at the 57 schools in Oklahoma City Public schools and they have a device for every child kindergarten through 12th grade.

“Each child gets headphones, and iPad, school supplies. We’ve got crayons and scissors, pencils and pretty much everything they might need,” an employee at the district said as she delivered a bag of supplies to a car.

As Oklahoma City Public Schools starts the school year virtually the district is handing out devices to all enrolled children.

It’s an atypical learning experience for both students, teachers and parents.



“So I’m very nervous because I’m a single mom and I work in so I will have to work, come home schooled him, and distance learning did not work at the end of last year because of my mom I’m not a teacher,” Mom Jenny Dilley said.

Internet accessibility is a major concern for the district with 30% or 6,000 households needing a free hotspot. District officials say delivery on that technology is delayed.

“We will do the very best we can to make sure that the we get those even if it means that the information technology team is riding vans to neighborhoods to provide those,” Dr. Rebecca Kaye, OKCPS Chief of Information and Accountability, said.

They’re hoping to have the hot spots delivered in the next week.

Kindergarten through second grade students will get an iPad while third through 12th grade will receive a Chromebook.

Kaye says graduating seniors will be able to keep a Chromebook beyond high school.

“So our young people will be able to take their chrome book with them to college,” Kaye said.

Technology for the here and now — as some predict distance learning will be the new normal while the pandemic persists.

Device pick up stations are available at all of the OKC public schools between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. all of this week.

