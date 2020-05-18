OKCPS launches community survey to plan for the future

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Monday, Oklahoma City Public Schools announced it is launching a survey to collect input from staff, families and members of the community to help shape OKCPS’ plans for the next five years.

This bilingual, anonymous survey should only take the user around 10 minutes to complete.

The district says it is grateful for the input received on the Pathway to Greatness survey conducted last spring and wants to encourage all stakeholders to give their opinions and ideas for OKCPS’ future.

Earlier this year, OKCPS kicked off our process to evaluate and refresh our strategic plan, known as The Great Commitment. As we look toward 2020-2025, it’s important that we gather input from a variety of stakeholders as we create a vision for the future of OKCPS.

So far, we have received feedback from our board, district leaders and a select group of teachers and staff. We were also very pleased to welcome a diverse group of community members to three work sessions in March to provide their thoughts on OKCPS’ strategic direction. And now, our next step is to cast an even wider net to hear from all staff, families, and our engaged community members through a survey that opens today, May 18th. This bilingual, anonymous survey will help us understand your perceptions of OKCPS, as well as what our stakeholders believe is most important to advancing equity and excellence in our schools. The information gathered here will be critical to our district’s decision-making. We hope you will make your voice heard to help us understand what our core priorities should be as OKCPS works to meet the needs of our students and community for the next five years and beyond. Thank you in advance for taking the time to give us your thoughts, and we hope you will share the survey link with others as well. Here’s to an even brighter future for OKCPS and for our great city! Dr. Sean McDaniel

Superintendent of Schools