OKCPS says schools will return in August with new Roadmap to Readiness plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Board members with the Oklahoma City Public Schools said in a meeting Monday that schools will return to session in August.

During the Zoom meeting, OKCPS Board of Education revealed its fall 2020 back-to-school plan.

Superintendent Sean McDaniel release the following:

“Not knowing exactly how to plan for the start of a school year is new to me, and I know it’s new to our families and staff too. The ever evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic makes it difficult to make plans with any certainty. However, as instructional leaders, we are still responsible for making preparations to provide a high-quality education for our students. Despite the unrest, uncertainty and difficult nature of our task, we are encouraged by the fact that we are in this together as a district, as a community, and as a city. Together we must rise.

OKCPS formed a Return to School Task Force that has been guided by a core set of principles that reflect our highest priorities:

1. the health and safety of our students and staff

2. the need to continue to address and close the gap in learning that occurred as a result of our interrupted school year

3. the social and emotional needs of our students and staff

4. equitable access and opportunity for all of our students

5. the need to be flexible during these uncertain times.

We knew there would be important decisions and considerations needed to be prepared for a variety of scenarios.

OKCPS’ Back to School Plan includes two options for families for the 2020-21 school year. We look forward to welcoming our students back to the classroom in a traditional style of face-to-face learning on August 10th. The district will also offer a virtual learning model for those who are unable to return to school for in-person classes and/or those families who simply choose to learn from home.

District leaders presented these options at the Board of Education at tonight’s meeting. I am proud of the hard work these teams have put in to make sure we can provide these options to our students and families.

Please view the presentation linked to better understand our plan for returning to school. As we’ve said before, we have to be flexible and patient during these times of uncertainty and I am committed to keeping our families informed as we continue to move toward the start of a new school year. There is still much work to do and many unknowns, but one thing is certain — and I want us all to begin coming to terms with it — things will look different when August 10th arrives.

Thank you for your patience and continued support as we continue to make difficult but important decisions that will allow us to provide the best possible educational experience for our students.”

Dr. Sean McDaniel, Superintendent of Schools