OKCPS to continue full-time remote learning for remainder of the semester

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools say students will finish out the Fall 2020 semester online as cases continue to rise in the district’s county.

“The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) indicates that the cases per 100,000 for Oklahoma County are 86.0, as compared to 73.1 last week. This means Oklahoma County remains in the OSDE’s Red Alert Level. And, based on this information and advice from public health officials, our students and teachers will continue to learn/teach remotely for the remainder of the semester, and other district staff will return to our buildings on a staggered schedule for the week of November 30 – December 4,” said Superintendent Sean McDaniel.

All OKCPS schools are closed this week in observance of Thanksgiving. Remote classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 30.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been surging in Oklahoma in recent weeks, with record highs frequently being set for the number of new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths and hospitalizations.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 187,567 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March, an increase of 3,225 cases.

There were 24 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,704.