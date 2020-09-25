OKCPS transitions to Orange Level 2 safety protocols after COVID-19 alert level rises in Oklahoma Co.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools say the district will transition to a more restrictive protocol after a spike in cases in Oklahoma County this week.

Today’s state reporting indicates that the COVID Alert Level for Oklahoma County has risen to Orange Level 2 after cases per 100,000 went up to 26.2 this week compared to 15.80 last week.

OKCPS will transition to distance learning at least until community transmission returns to Orange Level 1 for at least 2 consecutive weeks.

All Special Education services will continue per a student’s IEP and with their Special Education classroom teacher through remote learning and Google Meets. This transition will not impact your student receiving services, however, services will be provided virtually.

What does Orange Level 2 mean for OKCPS staff?

OKCPS will transition to a reduced in-person schedule for staff in an office setting.

Essential staff will continue to report 5 days a week, as usual.

Teachers and other certified staff may provide instruction from home.

Other school-based staff, including administrators, should transition to a reduced in-person schedule.

All school and district sites should work to provide office coverage each day of the week.

All break rooms and small conference rooms will be closed until further notice.

Building visitation will be by appointment only for students, families, staff and other parties.

OKCPS’ “Children In the Workplace” program is suspended immediately.

What does Orange Level 2 mean for OKCPS students and families?

Students participating in our traditional Remote Learning program will continue with their existing schedule.

Students participating in our e3 Online Learning program will continue with their self-paced learning and check-ins with OKCPS mentor teachers.

OKCPS has made a decision to suspend our in-person learning for Special Education self-contained classes until further notice. These families should watch for additional communication from Erin Trussell, Director of Special Education.

Outdoor athletic events scheduled for this evening and tomorrow will continue as planned. However, all indoor athletics are cancelled immediately.

All OKCPS athletics and extracurricular events and practices will be cancelled until further notice beginning Monday, September 28.

Visitation to any OKCPS building will be by appointment only for students, families and other parties. Please reach out to your child’s school via phone or email to make arrangements.

OKCPS Meal Service will continue in the drive-thru option only.

According to an email sent to OKCPS staff, 17 staff members had self-reported positive cases and 53 close contact staff in quarantine. “Close Contact” Exposure refers to the number of cases when a staff member or student was close to a person who has tested positive for COVID and has been asked to quarantine.

In order to transition from a more restrictive alert level to a less restrictive alert level, OKCPS requires that the new alert level must be maintained for two consecutive weeks in order for district officials to consider a shift in our alert level.

