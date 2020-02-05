OKDHS looking for stable, supportive home for seven-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Have you ever done virtual reality?" Reporter Lacey Lett asked Jared.

"No."

This seven-year-old is adorable. On this day he tried a VR game at the Boys and Girl's Club.

"I can't see nothing," Jared said.

But he got the hang of it even watching me play to understand the game better. Then we moved on to driving a car. I have to say Jared was a natural.

"What do you think about all of the things we did today?" Lett asked.

"It was fun."

"So fun. What was your favorite part?" Lett asked.

"The race car thingy,” Jared said.

While he's not a huge fan of school, except recess, Jared does like sports.

"What do you like to play?" Lett asked.

"Football, basketball, baseball,” Jared said.

"Race cars. Also, golf balls and tennis ball," he continued.

He's thinking about a career in football, but then again he's also thinking about becoming a crime fighting superhero as well.

“Do you know what you want to be when you grow up?"

"Super. Superman." His favorite superhero. He also likes the Hulk, Batman and...

"Spiderman, Spiderman. He's a Spiderman,” Jared sang.

But right now this kid crusader is on the hunt for a family.

"We're open to all family types for him. With kids, without kids. Same sex couples, single parents. Really any family type, but there would need to be structure involved,” Adoption Transition Unit DHS employee Tia Taylor said.

Jared went into DHS custody three years ago. Luckily, he's only lived in foster homes, although it's been four different ones.

"Do you want to stop moving around?" Lett asked.

"YES!" Jared emphatically said.

"Why do you want to stop moving around?"

"Because it makes me dizzy."

It’s a confusing time especially for a child his age.

"These kids just need someone to show up and be there for them and to be consistent in their lives,” Taylor said.

He’s an adorable, sweet kid just looking for a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online at https://surveys.okdhs.org/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=96L368I#.