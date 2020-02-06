Okfuskee County double homicide suspect taken into custody

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The search for a double homicide suspect in Okfuskee County came to an end Wednesday evening.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 911 call was made about a house fire at the 100000 block of North 3840 Road in Okemah.

When authorities responded to the scene, they found two people dead. The OSBI says the victims were murdered before the fire started.

OSBI officials were looking for 29-year-old Joshua Ryan Green, who was living at the residence where the homicide occurred.

According to a post on the Okfuskee County Courthouse’s Facebook page, Green was taken into custody Wednesday evening.

The details of his capture and the victims’ names have not yet been released.