Oklahoma Co. Commissioners vote to allow ICE full access to jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — In a controversial vote, the Board of Oklahoma County Commissioners passed an item that will continue to allow ICE full access to the Oklahoma County Jail.

“This vote happened weeks ago at the jail trust,” a local activist yelled.

“We will have order in this meeting and if we do not have order in this meeting, we will go ahead and proceed,” Oklahoma County Commissioner Kevin Calvey, District 3, replied during Monday’s meeting.

That call to order, surrounding protests at Monday’s BOCC meeting surrounding an item on the agenda requested by Calvey to “fully cooperate with the personnel and contractors of the Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) to allow full ICE access to the Oklahoma County Detention Center, and to honor 48-hour ICE detainers.”

“Regardless of how the three of us feel about ICE, we do not have the authority to set policy for the trust or for the jail,” Commissioner Carrie Blumert, District 1, said. “My office Has submitted a question to the DA’s office for them to also weigh in.”

“I’m unaware of your question submitted to the DA’s office. So, no, I’m not prepared in any way to address the item,” Rod Heggy, an Oklahoma County ADA, replied.

A few weeks ago, the Jail Trust voted to remove ICE from the jail in a 4-2 vote, which ultimately didn’t count due to a required five-person majority vote.

I think they got legislative direction to make the county still liable for their actions,” Commissioner Brian Maughan, District 2, said.

Maughan was interrupted by protesters who yelled, “We the tax payers are liable, sir. We pay for liability.”

“I think that we do get drawn back into this argument. You know in article 6 of the U.S. constitution…” Maughan continued.

“Shut up you unconstitutional thug, shut your damn mouth,” a protester yelled back.

Before they voted, commissioners heard from the public during public comment.

“You are tearing families apart,” one citizen said.

“Why didn’t you get this opinion before you did this?” another citizen asked.

“Since you created it, wouldn’t you trust the people that sit on the jail trust to make a decision like this over our jail?” a third speaker asked.

The item ultimately passed 2-1.

“God punishes people who separate children from their parents, that’s what you’re doing!” a protester yelled as they were escorted out of the meeting room by deputies.

Commissioners Calvey took questions from reporters after the meeting and addressed Commissioner Blumert’s concern that the BOCC does not have the authority to make this decision.

“We do have the authority. It’s in the lease agreement. The Oklahoma County commissioners actually are still the owner of the jail. We lease it to the jail trust,” Calvey said. “We’re going to stand up for ICE here in Oklahoma County. We are not California. We’re not Portland. We’re not Seattle. We stand up for law enforcement here and I will not let these extremists keep us from doing so.”