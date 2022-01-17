Oklahoma 27-year-old struggling with long haul symptoms from omicron

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A young metro woman who claims to be infected with the COVID-19 omicron variant said she’s been suffering from a 100+ degree fever and several severe side effects.

While many believe the strain is less severe than others, she wants people to understand the variant can be just as dangerous.

“I knew that COVID would be bad for me personally, but I never expected it to be this bad,” said Raina Wansick. “It does feel like it’s never going to end.”

Wansick, 27, has been suffering from a 100+ degree fever for nearly 30 days. Since she tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of December, she’s been documenting her journey on social media, sharing how the symptoms escalated.

“My whole body hurts inside and outside. My kidneys are in a lot of pain,” she told KFOR. “My spine hurts. My back hurts.”

Wansick also has Chronic Pancreatitis and Rheumatoid Arthritis in her spine. Knowing she would be in danger if she caught the coronavirus, she received all three doses of the vaccine. However, because she is immuno-compromised, she still got sick.

“I already had liver damage leading up to this. With the fever and having to take Tylenol, that’s kind of rising my liver. But, I can’t keep having such a high fever and not do anything about it,” she said. “I have to take cold showers because hot water and the steam makes me pass out. And, I have to stay cold and I wake up dripping in sweat.”

Recently, Wansick started developing crater-like ulcers on her right breast.

“When my doctor looked at it, she said she’s never seen anything like it before,” she said. “It’s white on the inside because the flesh is just essentially rotting out. And then it started spreading over to my left breast as well.”

Wansick’s doctor allegedly told her she’s in for the long-haul of COVID and will likely have more health problems for the rest of her life.

“I’m going to have to be constantly watching my liver, my kidneys, my heart, just a bunch of things that I should never have to deal with as a 27-year-old,” Wansick said.

Wansick told News 4 she just wants everyone to know how awful the variant can be, even for someone as young as her.

“I mean, I know I was sick before, but that doesn’t mean I deserve this,” she said. “It’s literally just something that’s killing people.”

Wansick said she doesn’t want thoughts and prayers, she wants action.

“Have you gotten your vaccine? Are you wearing your mask? Are you staying home as much as possible? Because, that’s what I need right now,” she said.

When asked why she wasn’t staying in the hospital, Wansick said her doctor advised her it wasn’t worth it because so far, her oxygen levels have not been critically low.

Monday, she will go back to the doctor to get chest scans to check for blood clots.