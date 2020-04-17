Oklahoma ABLE Commission extends order for alcohol delivery, curbside sales

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma ABLE Commission has decided to extend temporary emergency authorizations regarding alcohol sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the Oklahoma ABLE Commission temporarily removed restrictions on alcohol delivery to people 21 years old and older until April 17.

Now, officials say they have decided to extend the temporary emergency authorizations last month. Those temporary approvals include curbside sales and home delivery of certain alcoholic products.

The commission says the order remains in effect until May 15.

“It is clear to me these emergency measures are playing an important part in slowing the spread of COVID-19, as well as mitigating the financial impact on these businesses,” said Joe Forrest, Chairman of the Oklahoma ABLE Commission.