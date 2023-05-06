Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is asking OSBI to expand the investigation into McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy.

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is asking OSBI to expand the investigation into McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy.

This comes after alleged racist remarks and a murder plot on journalists were heard coming from high-level officials on an audio recording at a county commissioner meeting back in March.

In the letter, AG Drummonds said he was asked by Governor Kevin Stitt to investigate and found evidence of wrongdoing. Now he is asking the OSBI to expand its investigation.

Protestors told KFOR the AG’s decision to expand the investigation is a step in the right direction.

Several community members along with Governor Stitt have been calling for the resignation of the McCurtain County Sheriff since the audio recordings were released back in mid-April, but he has since refused to resign.

“This was definitely something that needed to be done because we were waiting to hear from the Attorney General,” said Antoinette Lewis, protestor.

That comment from advocate Antoinette Lewis, after the AG wrote a letter to Governor Stitt. AG Drummonds said the investigation into the McCurtain County Sheriff includes eight potential grounds for removal.

“It’s not surprising at all… Why has it taken so long? That’s a surprise,” said Lewis.

According to state law, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals says a public officer may be removed from office for causes like corruption, oppression, failure to produce and account for all public funds and property, among many other violations.

The Sheriff has refused to resign following the release of the audio recordings.

“We’re really quite don’t understand why they don’t just step down because there’s really nothing they can do for us as a community anymore,” said Lewis.

Protestors are hoping the investigation will lead to change.

“To hear that they’re actually investigating… I feel like that is very, very important because there’s more to what’s going on than what was heard on the audio, definitely,” said Lewis.

However, the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office claims the audio recording was altered and pinned a message on their Facebook page stating, “In addition to being illegally obtained, the audio does not match the “transcription”… Many of these recordings… have yet to be duly authenticated or validated.” You can read the full post here.

The Sheriff’s Office also says this is an ongoing investigation.

“I think it is important to know that we’re not going anywhere. We will protest. We will be out there every day, every Saturday, every year we get we’re going to be out there because we’re not going to stop until these people are removed from office,” said Lewis.

Protestors said they are having a meeting on Sunday to discuss next steps as a community.

They will also be holding another protest Monday morning. They plan on speaking at the commissioners’ meeting at 9 a.m.

KFOR reached out to the McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy and Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond on Saturday for a comment.