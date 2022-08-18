OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Attorney General John O’Conner filed charges against a couple in the death of their 6-year-old son.

Harold Belton, 47, and Grashaunda Brooks, 44, have both been charged with second-degree murder after 27 ng/mL of fentanyl was found in the 6-year-old’s blood.

Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on body size.

On October 4, 2021, Belton took the 6-year-old to the emergency room around 5:45 a.m. Medical staff say the boy did not have a pulse when he arrived and they believe he had been deceased for at least an hour based on his body temperature.

Belton told the Oklahoma City Police Department that the night before the child was taken to the ER, his son wasn’t feeling well and went to bed. Belton fell asleep next to him and woke up around 2-3:00 a.m. with his son unresponsive with mucus coming out of his nose and mouth.

After a search warrant was served, OCPD began investigating. Detectives reported finding three blue tablets in a plastic pill bottle inside of a barbeque grill. The pills were prescribed to Brooks, the victim’s mother.

The pills were taken to a lab and it was confirmed that the pills contained fentanyl. According to investigators, the pills were counterfeited to appear like pharmaceutical oxycodone tablets.

Prior to her son’s death, Brooks was prescribed oxycodone tablets for at least a year, but did not have a prescription of fentanyl.

A medical examiner said “Toxic Effects of Fentanyl” was the probable cause of death.

“I am very saddened by the tragic death of this 6-year-old boy,” said Attorney General O’Connor.

“Fentanyl can be a deadly poison. Illegal fentanyl is affecting not only addicts, but the young and innocent as well. Simply put, these counterfeit pills kill people and destroy families. I appreciate the Oklahoma City Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration for working with my office to ensure that those who illegally possess and sell fentanyl within our community are held accountable. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect all Oklahomans and prosecute those who violate the law.” Oklahoma Attorney General O’Connor