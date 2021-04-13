Oklahoma attorney general files lawsuit against company for failing to deliver ventilators

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more patients started being rushed to hospitals across Oklahoma due to COVID-19, Oklahoma state leaders rushed to order necessary equipment and personal protective equipment.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter filed a lawsuit against A&K Distributors for failing to deliver an order of ventilators to the Oklahoma State Department of Health at the start of the pandemic.

In the lawsuit, the state claims the health department paid over $890,000 for 40 ventilators last April.

However, it states that the company only delivered two ventilators by June 2020.

Officials say they canceled the order in October, but the company still delivered 21 ventilators in December.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health returned the wrongfully delivered ventilators but has not received a refund.

“We tried actions out of court to get the state’s money back,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Unfortunately, A&K Distributors has left us no option. It is unlawful for any company to behave this way. It shouldn’t take the state pulling the order and threatening a lawsuit to get our products. The state canceled the order, and we want our money back, period. That is how business transactions work.”