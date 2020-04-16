Oklahoma auction houses drawing crowds and scrutiny under social distancing guidelines

MAUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Around the state, auction houses continue to draw large groups of people, but some question how essential they are.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office has gotten complaints about an auction house in Muad called Watson Auction.

When they checked, deputies estimated there were about 100 people present.

“If someone is infected with the coronavirus and it’s spreading that night, not just in Pottawatomie County but to the other counties that they’re going back to,” said Sheriff Mike Booth.

Because they auction livestock, they’re considered an essential business.

But some auctions sell farm and household items that may not be essential.

“It’s just like Walmart. They sell food and medication and essential stuff, but you can go buy a T.V. so you really can’t say what people can sell,” Watson said.

Auction owner Bob Watson said they abide by CDC guidelines and have taken precautions like limiting attendance to only serious buyers, and spacing chairs six feet apart. But as Lon gas the state names this an essential business, he can sell whatever he wants.

“Our business is suffering, and we’re doing about a third of what we would normally do at this time of the year,” Watson said.

The sheriff pointed out that many stores, like Walmart, only allow a certain number of people inside at a time.

“Let’s use common sense,” Booth said.