Oklahoma authorities investigate after human bones found in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma state officials are working with the Shawnee Police Department after human bones were found in a wooded area of Shawnee Monday afternoon.

Shawnee police, investigators from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and a state medical examiner are investigating the scene near Brangus Road and Independence Street.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano said a person walking in a wooded area Monday discovered bones and called authorities, prompting the closure of Brangus Road, south of Independence, as part of the investigation and collection of evidence.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday, Lozano confirmed the bones found at the scene are human remains.

The investigation is ongoing.

