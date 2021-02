VICI, Okla. (KFOR) – Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a deadly standoff at a home in Vici Wednesday evening.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the TAC team was in Vici assisting the U.S. Marshal’s Office with a suspect after he ran from authorities while they were trying to serve a warrant.

The suspect then barricaded himself in a house.

Officials say the suspect has been shot and killed.

OHP is beginning the investigation into exactly what happened.