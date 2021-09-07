Oklahoma baby born with heart defect in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The pandemic has been a time unlike any other for most of us.

One Edmond family found themselves not only welcoming a new baby into their family, but they were also met with so much more.

“Things were pretty chaotic, but I found out with an early genetic screening with her that she would probably have Down syndrome, and with that diagnosis comes some heart defects potentially,” said Meredith.

In January of 2021, COVID-19 was the last thing on this family’s mind.

Meredith found out at just 15 weeks pregnant that her fourth child would be born with a heart defect, which can be typical for a child with Down syndrome.

It is not easy for any mother, but it gave Meredith time to accept the diagnosis and prepare for her new bundle of joy.

“By the time she was born, it was a celebration just like any other baby,” she said.

A team of medical professionals were on standby, waiting to intervene if Louisa needed to be whisked away to the neonatal intensive care unit.

“They were able to let me look at her and give her a kiss like any other baby, but they could tell she was having a little bit of a problem breathing. So they did take her,” she said.

