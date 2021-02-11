Oklahoma Blood Institute facing critical blood shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Blood Institute says it is in a critical need for blood.

With the combination of dangerous temperatures, this week’s ice and an impending snow storm, OBI says more and more people are cancelling their appointments.

“This blizzard’s hit and we’ve had more cancellations, we’ve had more people just being cautious, coming into our donor rooms, waiting for the ice to clear, snow to clear,” said Dr. John Armitage, the CEO and President of the OBI.

Dr. Armitage worries that because temperatures will not be above freezing for so long, people will continue to cancel their appointments or not make new appointments at all.

“It’s a little bit like a pipe in your house. When it starts sputtering with air, you know that you’re in trouble,” said Dr. Armitage.

Starting now, through the end of this stretch of winter weather, OBI is starting a new series of giveaways to try and get donors in the door.

“We need the kind of ultra heroes. People who when they hear help, they race towards help, they don’t go the other direction,” said Armitage.

Every day, the institute will host a $2,000 drawing for donors.

“We want to reward people with this drawing, but we also want to make sure that we don’t drop the ball and let somebody who is relying on us go without blood,” said Dr. Armitage.

Dr. Armitage hopes the drawing will inspire donors to come in in spite of the weather.

“It’s so easy to give. You’ve got extra. It’s really, you don’t notice that you’re missing it. It’s a great gift…Imagine being able to save a life with something you don’t even miss,” said Dr. Armitage.