OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hunting enthusiasts are gearing up for October 1 as the beginning of archery big game season kicks off in the state.

According to the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation website, bow hunting only makes up a small part of hunting in Oklahoma, and it is growing in popularity.

A mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2011. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

Below is a list of seasons hunters can expect to open this weekend: Deer archery season runs from Oct. 1, 2023, to Jan. 15, 2024.

Oklahoma Hunting Seasons are as follows:

Deer

Oct 1, 2023 – Jan 15, 2024

Oct 20, 2023 – Oct 22, 2023

Oct 28, 2023 – Nov 5, 2023

Nov 18, 2023 – Dec 3, 2023

Dec 18, 2023 – Dec 31, 2023

Elk

Oct 1, 2023 – Jan 15, 2024

Oct 20, 2023 – Oct 22, 2023

Oct 28, 2023 – Nov 5, 2023

Nov 18, 2023 – Dec 3, 2023

Dec 18, 2023 – Dec 31, 2023

Antelope

Oct 1, 2023 – Oct 14, 2023

Aug 31, 2023 – Sep 3, 2023

Sep 4, 2023 – Sep 13, 2023

Nov 25, 2023 – Jan 15, 2024

Bear

Oct 1, 2023 – Oct 15, 2023

Oct 28, 2023 – Nov 5, 2023

Season dates & Bag limits are as follows:

Deer Archery

Oct 1, 2023 – Jan 15, 2024

Six: no more than two may be antlered. All deer taken during the deer archery season count toward the hunter’s combined season limit of six deer.

Youth Deer Gun

Oct 20, 2023 – Oct 22, 2023

Two: no more than one may be antlered. Harvest of antlerless mule deer is prohibited. All deer taken during the youth deer gun season are included in the hunter’s combined season limit of six deer, but are not included as part of the hunter’s regular deer gun season limit of four deer.

Youth Deer Gun Age Requirements

17 years old and younger. All youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age or older.

Deer Muzzleloader

Oct 28, 2023 – Nov 5, 2023

Four: no more than one may be antlered. Harvest of antlerless mule deer is prohibited. Antlerless harvest limits are set by zone. Zone 1: No antlerless harvest. Zones 2, 7 & 8: four antlerless. Zones 3, 4, 5, 6 & 9: two antlerless. Zone 10: one antlerless. See Antlerless Deer Zones for the Antlerless Deer Zones map. All deer taken during the deer muzzleloader season count toward the hunter’s combined season limit of six deer.

Deer Gun

Nov 18, 2023 – Dec 3, 2023

Four: no more than one may be antlered. Harvest of antlerless mule deer is prohibited. Antlerless harvest limits are set by zone. Zone 1: one antlerless. Zones 2, 7 & 8: four antlerless. Zones 3, 4, 5, 6 & 9: two antlerless. Zone 10: one antlerless. See Antlerless Deer Zones for the Antlerless Deer Zones map. All deer taken during the deer gun season count toward the hunter’s combined season limit of six deer.

Holiday Antlerless Deer Gun

Dec 18, 2023 – Dec 31, 2023

Two: antlerless only. Harvest of antlerless mule deer is prohibited. Deer taken during the holiday antlerless deer gun season do not count toward the hunter’s combined season limit of six deer.

Youth Deer Gun Accompanying Hunter Requirements

Accompanying adult hunter may not gun hunt, but may archery hunt provided they have the appropriate licenses.

Accompanying adult hunter may not possess any firearms for hunting purposes, see the Carry of Firearms section on General Hunting Regulations for constitutional carry exemption(s).

Youth Fall Turkey Opportunity

Oct 20, 2023 – Oct 22, 2023

Resident youths participating in the youth deer gun season may harvest a turkey (see map on Turkey Regulations for open counties and legal means of take), provided they have a fall turkey license (unless exempt). Nonresident youths participating in the youth deer gun season may also harvest a turkey (see map on Turkey Regulations for open counties and legal means of take) but must possess a nonresident hunting license and a fall turkey license (unless exempt).

Legal means of taking are the same as equipment described as legal for the fall turkey season (see Turkey Regulations ). Turkey cannot be harvested within 100 yards of any bait (see Turkey Regulations ). A turkey taken during the Youth Deer Gun season counts toward the statewide fall turkey bag limit of one.