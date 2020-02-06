Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics makes big drug bust along I-40

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics made a big drug bust along I-40 on Monday.

Agents found nearly 130 pounds of crystal meth as well as cocaine.

“It shows that our highway system is very critical to the drug traffickers and the drug traffic organizations,” said Mark Woodward, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

The drugs are estimated to be worth $1.2 million.

“They stopped a vehicle and there were several indicators from the driver and the passenger that led our agents to search the vehicle in a parking lot there in Yukon,” Woodward said.

Agents found 128 pounds of suspected crystal meth and a pound of cocaine, all stuffed inside these duffel bags.

But Woodward said Oklahoma wasn’t the vehicle’s destination – it was headed for Indiana.

“We made arrangements and had the delivery sent to our law enforcement partners in Indiana. They delivered it to a home in South Bend, Ind. When the person at this home took custody of it, he was arrested and placed into custody. As well as two other individuals in the house,” Woodward said.

Both the driver and the passenger in the vehicle were also taken to jail. The pair was expected to be charged in both Indiana and Oklahoma.

While this was a big bust, Woodward says it’s not uncommon to find drug trafficking through our state.

“I-40 and I-35, drugs that enter, whether it’s Tijuana, San Diego, or Ciudad and El Paso, often times drugs destined for places like Chicago, Detroit, New York and Atlanta do make their way heading east or northeast. It’s very critical that we continue to keep that pressure on our highways,” Woodward said.

As of right now, the OBN has not released the identities of those arrested. They are expected to be charged with drug tracking, and they could be facing federal charges as well for trafficking over state lines.