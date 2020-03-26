Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information issues warning for unapproved coronavirus treatments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information is warning Oklahomans not to use medications or household products to prevent or treat COVID-19 without first consulting a doctor.

Those who are diagnosed with COVID-19 require only treatment of symptoms and self-isolation to care for themselves and prevent infecting others.

Officials with Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information say the use of medicines such as chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine without a prescription and monitoring by the prescriber is risky.

These medicines and others are currently being studied for treatment of COVID-19, but inappropriate use has already caused one death in the United States and multiple significant poisonings. Some of the adverse effects of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine may include blindness and heart problems.

“We know people may try to find ways of preventing or treating COVID-19, but self-medicating with unprescribed medications or treatment with household products is dangerous,” said Scott Schaeffer, managing director of the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information. “Patients may believe they have found solutions online, but many of the treatments being promoted could jeopardize their health, with immediate and potentially life-threatening effects. We strongly urge the public to check with their primary care physician before taking any medicine or using other products for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19.”

For more information on COVID-19, visit the Centers for Diseases and Control Prevention’s website.