Oklahoma City, American Red Cross open warming center Wednesday at Cox Convention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City and the American Red Cross of Central & Southwest Oklahoma are opening a warming center for those in dire need on Wednesday at the Cox Convention Center.

The warming center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Officials will evaluate the need for a warming center beyond Wednesday if necessary. This is not an overnight shelter.

The warming center, located at 1 Myriad Gardens, is open to anyone who needs it. Service animals are welcome. There will be water, snacks and power outlets.

Parking is available in the parking garage underneath the convention center. Staff will validate parking before you leave.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place: A face covering is required and disposable face masks will be available for those who don’t have their own. Also, maintain at least 6 feet between you and others outside your household while inside the warming center.

If residents can continue to shelter in place, they should do so to avoid hazards like exposure to COVID-19, potential flooding, falling ice and other risks.

Safely use alternative heating sources

Fires at home are common in the winter because of improper use of dangerous heating sources. Here are some tips from the Fire Department:

Make sure working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are properly installed in your home. Alarms should be installed inside each sleeping area, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of the home. Test your smoke alarms monthly and install fresh batteries twice per year when the time changes.

Space heaters need space. Keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn (furniture, bedding, curtains, etc.) Turn off space heaters when you leave the room or go to bed.

Keep all combustible materials away from floor furnaces.

Remove any combustibles from central heater closets.

Use a metal grate to hold logs inside fireplaces. Use an approved metal or glass screen in front of fireplaces to prevent embers from flying out of the firebox and into the home.

Ensure the fire in the fireplace is completely extinguished before going to bed.

Have fireplaces inspected and/or cleaned annually by a qualified chimney sweep specialist.

Do not place hot fireplace ashes into dumpsters. Place ashes into a sealed metal container and store well away from the home for several days before final disposal.

Remember to open the damper before lighting the fireplace.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Use portable generators outside and well away from the home. Position so that fumes and deadly Carbon Monoxide will not enter the home through doors, windows, or vents.

