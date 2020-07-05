Oklahoma City and Yukon implement mask regulations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – New restrictions are in place Mayor David Holt signed a new proclamation in response to the uptick in COVID-19 cases.



Employees at bars and restaurants are required to wear masks. Bars have to operate at 50 percent capacity.



The changes took effect Friday. At Edna’s, masks were optional for employees before and they were operating at 25 percent capacity. They’ve increased their capacity to 50 percent to align with the city’s changes.



“We were still super busy, night, daytime, all the time,” Reagan Mitro, a manager at Edna’s, said.

Mitro says business has been steady since they reopened at the beginning of June.

“It’s been good, business has been great. I feel like everyone missed us more than we thought they would,” she said.

Another restriction in the proclamation is that venues with theater-style seating must have staggered seats to allow for social distancing.

Even with all the new restrictions, Mitro says she’s just glad they can operate as close to normal as possible.

“As best as it can be, but I’m happy to be here, I’m just so grateful that we did get to reopen in general. I do not want to close again,” she said.

The City of Yukon has the same restrictions in place, but people also have to wear masks in city buildings.