OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City Police are investigating a stabbing incident that killed one man and sent another to the hospital.

According to police, two men were inside a house on SE 77th Street when an argument began, eventually escalating outside. Police say both men suffered injuries consistent with “stab or slash wounds.”

It’s not clear what started the argument. However, police say the two men are somehow related to one another.

One individual was taken by ambulance to the hospital and the other injured individual was transported by a private vehicle. One was pronounced dead shortly after arrival to the hospital.

The other individual’s condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing.