Oklahoma City considering mandatory mask mandate at Friday afternoon virtual meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This week, Oklahoma has seen its largest spike in coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Oklahoma City leaders will meet Friday afternoon to discuss a proposed indoor face mask ordinance. KFOR.com will live stream this meeting.

Since Monday, the State Department of Health reported over 3,000 Oklahomans have been diagnosed with COVID-19,

While hospitalizations remain high, for the first time in a while, the number of coronavirus patients in the hospital has gone down ever so slightly.

The most recent numbers from the state show 474 people are hospitalized with the virus.

To help slow the spread, Oklahoma City Council member Mark Stonecipher proposed a mask mandate with common sense exceptions.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt called the special meeting and says he plans to vote for the measure.

“Of the top 50 largest American cities, 46* have a requirement to wear masks in indoor public places. Two-thirds of those requirements are the result of a mandate put in place by a Governor, but regardless of how they came to be, they set a standard for the individual behavior that is expected in order to keep our people safe and our cities open. Masks wearing in indoor public places is proven to dramatically reduce the rate of transmission, something we clearly need in Oklahoma City. (The four exceptions are Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Colorado Springs and Omaha,” Holt posted on Facebook.

Others on the city council are still weighing the issue. That vote is expected to take place at the Friday afternoon virtual meeting beginning at 1:00 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: