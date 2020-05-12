Oklahoma City Councilmembers to hold virtual COVID-19 town hall on end-of-life and grief today

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three members of the Oklahoma City Council will hold a Virtual Town Hall on Tuesday to discuss end-of-life and grief issues during the COVID-19 crisis.

The virtual meeting is 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. The hosts are Ward 2 Councilperson James Cooper, Ward 6 Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon and Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice.

They will be joined by Mark Temple from Temple & Sons Funeral Directors, Mariechia Palmer from Spring Eternal Behavioral Health and Isabella Lawson from Community Health Centers of Oklahoma.

To attend:

Go to okc.zoom.us/j/99458804291 OR use iPhone one-tap using +13462487799,,99458804291# or +14086380968,,99458804291# OR call in to one of these phone numbers: (346) 248-7799 (408) 638-0968 (301) 715-8592 (312) 626-6799 (646) 876-9923 (253) 215-8782 (669) 990-6833 (877) 853-5257 (toll free) (888) 475-4499 (toll free) International call-in numbers available here: okc.zoom.us/u/addSEPW1sP

If prompted, enter meeting ID 994 5880 4291.

The Councilmembers will begin the meeting with individual updates, then turn to the guests for information. Questions from the Councilmembers will follow.

Visit covid19.okc.gov for the latest local COVID-19 news, guidance and City services updates.